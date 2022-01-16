Goa Election 2022: 'Only if AAP fails to secure a majority..': Kejriwal's condition for post-poll coalition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Panaji: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Goa

Highlights In Goa, Kejriwal has ruled out a pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress

He said the doors of his party were open to the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar

Kejriwal also said that the AAP would form a government in Punjab

If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fails to secure a majority in the upcoming Goa polls, the party would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal also ruled out a pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress, while also saying that the doors of his party were open to the son of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar, Utpal, whose request for a BJP ticket to contest from Panaji is tipped to be denied by the ruling party.

"If Goa gives a mandate which makes coalition post-election necessary, then we can think of forming a coalition with a non-BJP party. Only if there is a mandate like this. I hope the need for this will not arise," Kejriwal told reporters.

When asked if the party was keen on a pre-poll alliance with Trinamool, Kejriwal replied in the negative.

Queried about whether his party would consider inducting Utpal Parrikar into the AAP, Kejriwal said: "I respect Manohar Parrikar. His son is welcome to join us if he is willing".

Utpal Parrikar has been shunned to the party's margins after his father's death in office in 2019. Utpal has hinted that he may contest the elections on his own, if the BJP denies him the ticket to contest the Panaji seat.

Kejriwal also said that the AAP would form a government in Punjab.

"Looks like people have resolved to form an AAP government in Punjab. AAP is being looked upon with hope in the country," Kejriwal said.

Goa goes to polls on February 14.

Each Goa family to benefit by Rs 10L through AAP schemes: Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal today said each family in Goa would benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years through state government's schemes, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state in the February 14 assembly polls. Kejriwal also said that ordering failed raids on AAP officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has inadvertently given a certificate of honesty to his party.

"Each family will benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years. How? Through free power and subsidised water bills, unemployment allowance, allowance for women, free health treatment, free education in government schools. The entire cost is two lakh per annum per family. Over five years it comes to Rs 10 lakh," Kejriwal said.

"When they (rival parties) come to give you money, remember, if you vote for AAP you will benefit by Rs 10 lakh. What is more beneficial -- a Rs 2000 bribe or Rs 10 lakh?" Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also said that his party, which runs the government in the national capital, is the most honest party in free India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given AAP a certificate of honesty himelf by carrying out raids on me, (Delhi dy CM) Manish Sisodia. CBI raids, police raids... he arrested 21 of our MLAs, he raided everywhere and everone," Kejriwal said.

"He even set up a commission to examine 400 (Delhi government) files. They did not find a single mistake. This is the most honest party of free India since 1947," Kejriwal added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | TMC hits out at Congress, says 'formal, definitive' alliance offer was made 2 weeks ago'