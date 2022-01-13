Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP likely to release first list of candidates tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce the first list of candidates tomorrow for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. According to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) today discussed the names of candidates for 172 seats at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maurya said that the BJP, which has lost eight MLAs, including three ministers, in the last three days, will win by a bigger margin than its 2017 triumph.

"A very fruitful discussion was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh). We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 Assembly elections," he told reporters.

Sources told news agency IANS that the first list is expected to be released on Friday, adding that a total of 172 candidates have been finalised for three of the seven-phased polls in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the CEC meeting virtually while Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, election in charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh were present at the headquarters in the national capital. Party national President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the meet virtually as they are Covid-19 positive.

The leaders also discussed the possibility of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath contesting polls. Reports suggest that Adityanath could contest from Ayodhya. Notably, Adityanath has never contested an Assembly election. He has previously represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times. He is currently a member of the Legislative Council.

Polling for the first, second and third phase of the polls will be held on February 10, 14 and 20 on 58, 55 and 59 seats, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP had in 2017 delivered a stunning win, bagging 312 of 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The ruling Samajwadi Party had secured 47 seats and the Congress won just seven.

