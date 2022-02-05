Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP polls: Big announcement on electricity? BJP to release election manifesto tomorrow

Ahead of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s release of election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra' tomorrow, sources indicate that a big announcement regarding electricity can be expected from the manifesto. It is believed the announcement will be in the context of Samajwadi Party's announcement of providing 300 units of free electricity to people of UP.

According to sources, the election promise made by the BJP to give 200 units of electricity free to domestic consumers if the government is formed in West Bengal, will be modified and released in the manifesto. Along with this, there may also be an announcement of rebate in the outstanding electricity bill.

Earlier, Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav had said that if his party comes to power, people will get 300 units of domestic electricity free of cost and thier irrigation bills will be waived off. He announced this by tweeting on the very first day of the new year.

Yadav had tweeted, "Happy New Year and best wishes! Now in twenty-two (2022) 'New UP' will have a new year with new lights, 300 units of domestic electricity free and irrigation bills will be waived. The SP government will come to power and provide 300 units of free domestic electricity and irrigation electricity for free. Akhilesh had also said that the party would include this promise in its election manifesto.

The same promise was made by CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party got a big success in the national capital.