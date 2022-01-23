Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP polls: CM Yogi holds door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad, questions SP's free electricity claim

The campaign comes ahead of assembly elections in the state, to commence from Feb 10.

He slammed the opposition for its absence during UP's fight against Covid 19.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath today held a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad. Ahead of assembly elections in the state, Adityanath interacted with the people of Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad. He slammed the Samajwadi Party and questioned its claim ahead of polls, where it promised 300 units of free electricity to people. "Did you get electricity during the Samajwadi govt? Today they are saying they will give 300 units free but if electricity will not come, then what they will give for free? We've done what we said and have done development works in the state".

He slammed the opposition (Congress, SP, BSP) for its absence as UP fought against Covid- 19. He claimed that 'only BJP' workers contributed to the fight against the virus.

Speaking of the Jal Jeevan Mission led by the BJP, he said, "The Bundelkhand region of the UP was considered the most drought-prone. Water was delivered in the train. There was no chance of running a train in our government. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the process of providing water to every house of Bundelkhand has been completed".

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Lucknow. He remembered the late freedom fighter as "the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle" who gave the "immortal freedom mantra" 'You give me blood, I will give you freedom'.