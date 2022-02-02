UP polls: BJP ends suspense over Lucknow Cantt seat; Aparna Yadav, Rita Bahuguna's son left out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI (EDITED) BJP leader Aparna Yadav (L) and BJP MP Rita Bahuguna's son Mayank Joshi (R)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 17 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The list includes candidates for all the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow where polling will take place in the fourth phase on February 23.

The list didn't include Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit and minister Swati Singh. The party also changed the seat of Minister Brijesh Pathak.

Rajrejeshwar Singh, who has taken voluntary retirement after being deputed to the Enforcement Directorate from the Uttar Pradesh police, has been fielded from Sarojini Nagar, the seat of outgoing minister Swati Singh. Notably, both Swati and her husband Daya Shankar Singh had been vying for the Sarojini Nagar seat.

Ashutosh Shukla has been fielded from Bhagwantnagar in Unnao district, replacing Hriday Narain Dikshit.

Incumbent Lucknow (central) MLA and minister Brijesh Pathak has been fielded from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. He had won elections in 2017 from Lucknow Central.

The decision to field Pathak from the Cantt seat puts an end to speculations of the new entrant in the BJP Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, being fielded from there. Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt seat and finished second. BJP MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son Mayank was also vying for the Lucknow Cantt seat.

Notably, the issue of Lucknow Cantt seat snowballed after Joshi had openly said her son Mayank deserves a chance to contest from here.

