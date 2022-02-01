UP polls: Like vaccine, BJP in UP will provide double dose ration every month, says CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi said that 12 crore and 61 lakh UP people were given toilets after BJP came to power in 2017.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has promised that the BJP government in UP would provide double dose ration every month to every household. He made these promises while addressing a rally in Ghaziabad,. "Just like a free double dose vaccination, the BJP government would also provide you people with free double dose ration every month", he said

Yogi also spoke on UP's vaccination record on vaccinating all eligible population with the first dose of Covid 19. He said that 135 crore people got free vaccination, free COVID care, free tests under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. "The people who mislead you on vaccines asking you not to get vaccinated saying it is a BJP vaccine, tell them since it was a BJP vaccine, you vote for the BJP only", he said.

Speaking about the developments in UP, Yogi said that 12 crore and 61 lakh UP people were given toilets after BJP came to power in 2017. Taking a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government, Yogi claimed," Before 2017, all the money meant for development works in Uttar Pradesh was confined to the walls of Samajwadi party office but when the BJP came to power, it extracted all the money. Out of which the 30,000 crores defence corridor, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor is built."

He claimed that the poor people were deprived of the facilities under the regime of the previous governments. "Earlier girls were insecure. They were scared to come out of their houses. Now the situation had changed. Our BJP government put the criminals behind bars", stated Yogi. He further claimed that SP has given tickets to criminals.

(With inputs from ANI)