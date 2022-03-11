UP Election Results: 'Have shown that BJP seats can be reduced', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Have shown that BJP seats can be reduced', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday extended his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, and said that his party showed that seats of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can be reduced. Yadav won the election from the Karhal constituency, against BJP's Swami Prasad Maurya, but failed form a majority in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi party won on total 112 seats time time, making a visible improvement from back in 2017, when it only won on 47 seats.

"We have shown that BJP seats can be reduced. This reduction of BJP will continue unabated. More than half the confusion and delusion has been cleared, the rest will happen in a few days", he wrote on Twitter.

This was Akhilesh Yadav's first comment ever since poll results were announced on Thursday. He also thanked the public of Uttar Pradesh, saying "Hearty thanks to the people of UP for increasing our seats by two and a half times and vote percentage by one and a half times!"

Despite giving a tough fight to BJP and improving its seat share in the Vidhan Sabha elections this year, SP failed to form a government for the second consecutive term in UP.

Yadav remained in the party office till Thursday evening monitoring the poll results in which his party-led alliance lost to the BJP-headed coalition.