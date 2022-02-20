UP Election: Shivraj Chouhan takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, calls him 'today's Aurangzeb' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election: MP CM Shivraj takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, calls him 'today's Aurangzeb'

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying 'Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb'. He made the remark during an address in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria.

"Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be(loyal)to you. Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father,killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did", he said.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's 'Baba Bulldozer' remark, Chouhan expanded the abbreviation of BABA as - Brave, Active, Brilliant, and Attentive. Akhilesh, BABA means Brave- who shows mafia their places. A means Active, always working for people. Another B means Brilliant, takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers and A means Attentive- Saviour of people. This is Yogi Adityanath", he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Yadav had taken a jibe at incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath by calling him "Baba Bulldozer" and said that "Baba" will lose election just like contentious farm laws were withdrawn.

"BJP leaders are now learning abcd, I want to tell them, "agar Kaka chale gaye toh Baba bhi chale jaenge" (if black farm laws were taken back, CM Yogi will also go back)," said Yadav while addressing a raaly in Rudauli of Ayodhya district.

Uttar Pradesh in its third phase of the Assembly elections recorded an average voter turnout of 48.81 per cent till 3 pm on Sunday.