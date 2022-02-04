UP Election 2022: PM Modi trains guns at Akhilesh, says 'fake Samajwadi - 100% parivarvadi'

Follow us on Image Source : TIWTTER @BJP4UP UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses election rally ahead of first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh saying 'fake Samajwadis will shut business, loot common people and fill pockets of their family and mafia'.

Addressing an election rally in Western Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for development works and taking the state ahead on the path of development. He said that Yogi Adityanath freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias and established rule of law in the state.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, the Prime Minister said that the 'Samajwadis never addressed problems of the poor, farmers'.

"They didn't work. We increased the benefits to farmers. Our double-engine government is depositing MSP directly to farmers' accounts. Opposition spread rumours about MSP," he said in the second virtual rally that covered five districts -- Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Hapur and Noida.

The Prime Minister said that sugar mills were locked up and dues of farmers were not cleared during the previous governments. "They locked up more than two dozen sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding,"Yogi government has cleared dues, ramped up production of old sugar plants and opened new units."

PM Modi also said that the Samajwadi Party is giving tickets to criminals in the polls. "Fake Samajwadis will keep UP hungry, fill family's pockets," the Prime Minister said.

"Fake Samajwadi is 100% parivarvadi (Kaagaji Samajwadi shat prastishat parivarvadi)," he said in a no-holds-barred attack directed at the SP.

PM Modi also talked about the rumours spread by opposition parties against Covid-19 vaccines. "I am thankful to people who ignored rumours spread by the opposition against Covid vaccines," he said.

The opposition, he said, had lost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh previously and would be defeated again.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10. The result will be announced on March 10.

