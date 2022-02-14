'Dynasts will again be defeated in UP', PM Modi mounts attack on Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally at Akbarpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying they had distributed areas among family members for "loot" during their rule in the state. Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi said that voter turnout in second phase polling points at BJP returning to power again.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said, "The 'Parivaarwadi' will again be defeated by the people of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of colours- Holi will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh on 10th March itself."

PM Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party that would create "mafia ganj" in every district of the state.

"If they had their way, they would have made Kanpur and other such areas in UP, a 'mafia ganj' mohalla. Now their 'mafiagiri' is counting its last breath. These 'parivaarvadi' want to give power to these mafias again. UP public will have to stay alert," he said.

The Prime Minister said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had ration scams every other day. "They made lakhs of fake ration cards. The double engine government ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters and mothers will never be turned off."

Targeting Akhilesh over alliance with RLD, he said, "When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?"

The Samajwadi Party is fighting polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal. In 2017, the party had fought in alliance with Congress.

Reaching out to Muslim women, he said that the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now," Modi said.

The BJP is aiming to retain power in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's leadership for the second term. The results will be declared on March 10.

