Selected liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed on THESE days ahead of elections in UP

Selected liquor shops in Delhi to remain closed ahead of elections in UP

The liquor shops on Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed for next two days beginning Tuesday evening, due to first phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Dry Days will be observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, stated a notice issued by Excise Commissioner of Delhi.

The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it said.

Voting for the first phase of UP polls will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.