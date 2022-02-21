UP Election 2022: Complaint filed against Akhilesh Yadav for violating poll code

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav pose for photos holding their identification cards, during the third phase of UP Assembly elections, in Saifai.

A complaint has been filed against Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The complaint was registered in Safai of Etawah district on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by his wife Dimple Yadav, had on Sunday interacted with reporters outside the polling booth number 239 in Safai after exercising his franchise, thus violating the poll code.

Akhilesh is a voter of Saifai which falls under the limits of the Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat. Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting polls from Jaswant Nagar.

The Model Code of Conduct consists of a set of guidelines that ECI releases for the political parties to follow during the elections. It is aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.

Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, is fighting his first assembly elections from the Karhal seat. The BJP has pitted Union Minister and Mulayam's former confidant Satya Pal Singh Baghel from here.