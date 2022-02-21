'Sawajwadi' by name, Parivarwadi by thought & Dangawadi by profession': Adityanath mounts attack on Akhilesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses address a public meeting for the state assembly elections, in Hathras.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying the 'bicycle should be punctured forever'. Addressing an election rally in Hardoi, Adityanath accused the SP of being sympathetic towards terrorists and alleging that the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case convicts have links with Akhilesh's party.

"I want to ask should we support the bicycle which is used to make innocent people victims of terror incidents. The bicycle should be punctured forever. They are 'Sawajwadi' by name, 'Parivarwadi' by the thought process, and 'Dangawadi' by profession," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have been attacking the SP after a Gujarat court convicted 49 in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case. The saffron party has claimed that SP has links with terrorists involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts.

"A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in the Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, 8 have a connection with Azamgarh. Of these 8 convicts, a convict’s father is an active Samajwadi Party worker. SP Chief should give clarification and apologise before the public," Adityanath said.

Adityanath claimed that no terrorist incident has taken place in the last five years. "The biggest reason for this was that terrorists knew they and also those sheltering them will not be allowed to go scot-free. The BJP government respects all faith and also takes full care of security," he said.

"There used to be Saifai festival under the Samajwadi Party's rule. But during our government, there are grand events like Chhath Puja, Rangotsav in Mathura and Vrindavan, Dev Deepawali and Kumbh," he said.