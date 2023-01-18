Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly elections: Polling date, results, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV EC announces Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly election schedule

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura election schedule: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura assembly elections. The term of Legislative Assemblies of three states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura are due to expire on March 12, March 15 and March 22, 2023 respectively. Elections will be held in 60 assembly constituencies in each state. "We facilitate voters' participation in myriad ways of making access to polling stations hassle-free & accepting documents other than Voter ID card for their identification. Other than EPIC, these 12 documents are approved for the identification of voters at polling stations," ECI said.

Voting for assembly elections in Tripura will be held on February 16 and Nagaland & Meghalaya on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2, the election commission said.

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Elections Schedule

Tripura Nagaland Meghalaya Date of Polling February 16 February 27 February 27 Counting of votes March 2 March 2 March 2

"There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 - 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters are expected to participate in the elections in three states," said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Image Source : ANITripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly elections schedule announced.

The Election Commission has directed enforcement agencies to be impartial and transparent in their functioning ensuring a level playing field.

ECI Suvidha Portal will provide online nomination and affidavit facilities to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.

