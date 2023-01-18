Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections dates to be out today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections today at 2:30PM.

A 16-member team of the Election Commission on Friday arrived in Nagaland on a two-day visit during which it will hold meetings with leaders of different political parties and senior government officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. Elections to the 60-member assembly are due this year, with the term of the incumbent government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ending on March 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would 'deliver election' in Nagaland.

"We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there are and it doesn’t affect the political process," said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while replying to media queries in presence of Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.

The Naga civil societies have been demanding solution to vexed Naga Political Issue before the conduct of the state election while the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation have declared not to participate in the election process unless their demand for a separate state composed of the six eastern districts are fulfilled.

