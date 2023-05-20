Karnataka Govt formation: Siddaramaiah to take oath as CM, DK Shivakumar as his deputy at 12:30 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Govt formation today

Karnataka Govt Formation: A week after the Congress won the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the state is set for Siddaramaiah to be sworn in as Chief Minister today (May 20) along with his deputy DK Shivakumar. In addition, a group of MLAs will also be taking oath as ministers. Even after the comfortable win in polls, grabbing the top post in the state was not easy for 75-year-old Siddaramaiah as the party's state chief Shivakumar had presented his case for the CM post in a very strong manner. However, Siddaramaiah had the last laugh after central leadership held prolonged parleys to break the tense deadlock for the top post. It should be mentioned here that Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after winning the May 10 assembly election. It won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, while BJP managed 66 seats.