Security scare during PM Modi's rally in Gujarat; 3 arrested after drone spotted in no flying zone

Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly flying a camera-mounted drone near a venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Bavla village in Ahmedabad district.

PM Modi addressed a rally at the village as part of the BJP's campaign for the Gujarat Assembly polls. Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons.

Before the rally, police spotted some persons using a remote-controlled drone to capture the visuals of the crowd, said inspector Bharat Patel, a local police official.

"These three local men were capturing visuals of the crowd for their personal purpose. We booked them under section 188 of IPC (violating official orders)," he said.

“Today on 24/11/2022 at Bava district Ahmedabad during the public meeting regarding election of hon’ble Prime Minister, three persons were doing video recording by drone camera from the main road near Sabha place. The entire area of two kilometer near the Sabha was notified as “NO DRONE FLYING ZONE” by Additional District Magistrate Ahmedabad by notification serial number 77/2022 dated 23/11/2022,” police statement read.

“At 16:30 hours one police constable Anup Sinh Bharatsang of Local Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Rural, identified some persons operating a microdrone from the main road near the Sabha ground. On apprehending the operators of the drone and asking them to take down the drone, the three persons complied and took down the drone,” it added.

The BDDS team immediately checked the drone and confirmed that the drone was only for filming and had an operating camera and it did not have any explosive or any other harmful object.

No prohibited item has been found with the accused and they were outside the perimeter wall of the Sabha when they were operating the drone, it said.

The following three accused have been arrested in the above incident as per the Indian Penal Code Section 188 and FIR has been registered against them.

Detail of accused:

Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar age-24, residence- Odhav, Ahmedabad

Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad Age-35, residence-Odhav, Ahmedabad

Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati, Age-20, residence- Odhav, Ahmedabad

(With PTI input)

