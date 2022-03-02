Will not spare any effort to bring Indians home from Ukraine: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights India has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded citizens from the war-torn Ukraine

PM Modi has held multiple meetings over the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine

The government will fly as many as 26 flights in the next 3 days to evacuate stranded citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will not spare any effort to bring home citizens from war-torn Ukraine. Today is the seventh day of Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country which Vladimir Putin wants to demilitarise.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, PM Modi said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power. Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

"We are making all efforts to evacuate people stuck in Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Thousands of citizens were brought back to India. To accelerate this mission, India has sent its 4 ministers there, and will leave no stone unturned for the safe passage of Indians," he said.

"It is due to India's rising strength that we are able to safely evacuate our nationals stuck in Ukraine, for which we are running Operational Ganga," the PM said.

Taking a jibe at rivals, PM Modi said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and 'Make in India' can not make the country strong.

India launched Operation Ganga to bring back its stranded citizens from Ukraine. Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings. The government has also sent four Union Ministers to neibhouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations of stranded Indian nationals. The four Ministers are -- Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen VK Singh.

Meanwhile, Russia has said that it is working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine.

READ MORE: This is how Smriti Irani welcomed students back India | WATCH

READ MORE: 'Putin badly miscalculated': Biden hails Ukrainians as 'wall of strength'