Russia-Ukraine war: This is how Smriti Irani welcomed students back India | WATCH 

Highlights Smriti Irani is seen welcoming students in Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and Maharathi dialects

She ends her note with 'Welcome back home'

Of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back so far

Ukraine-Russia war: Union Textile minister Smriti Irani welcomed many Ukraine-returnees, especially students, to the flight which would bring them back to India, but in her own style. Of the 20,000 Indians who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, 6,000 have been brought back to the country so far and the Centre is making all efforts for the safe return of the remaining ones.

In the video, shared by the Union minister in her Twitter handle, she is seen welcoming the students in Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and Maharathi dialects. A happy and excited lot of students were also heard applauding the minister's efforts. She ends her note with 'Welcome back home."

"I am grateful for your resilience, for your courage and patience," she says and leads the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he said. The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Indian Air Force.

Together, the planned 31 flights -- from March 2 till March 8 -- will be coming back with more than 6,300 people.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh have been assigned the task to travel to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students

