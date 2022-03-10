Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Aftermath of war will be borne by every country, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing BJP workers in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the aftermath of Russia Ukraine war will be borne by every country. He was addressing party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi after their landslide victory in UP and three other states.

PM Modi also stated that the international prices of coal, gas and fertilizers is rising rapidly across the world and it will affect every country in one way or another. He also said,"We import oil such as sunflower oil."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi today evening to celebrate the party's spectacular show in the Assembly elections. The BJP is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and also emerge victorious in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as per the trends/leads available till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital. She said, “Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris. Standing alongside Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda said, “It is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes.”

Earlier, Germany’s foreign minister says her country has 'a historic responsibility' to protect peace in the Balkans, as she drew a parallel between the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“I am aware that many people here are reminded of the terrible time in the 1990s seeing the pictures from Kiev, from Mariupol,” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in Sarajevo, referring to Ukrainian targets of Russian attacks.

