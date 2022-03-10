Assembly Election Results 2022: PM Modi likely to join celebrations at BJP headquarters later today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi in Varanasi

Assembly Election Results 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi today evening to celebrate the party's spectacular show in the Assembly elections. The BJP is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and also emerge victorious in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as per the trends/leads available till the filing of this report.

According to reports, the PM will reach headquarters by 6:30 PM.

Security arrangements are being made at the BJP office located at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya marg in Central Delhi for PM Modi's visit, sources said.

PM Modi is likely to address BJP workers at the party office, sources said. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several other top leaders will also be present at the party headquarters.