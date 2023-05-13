'Kharge is taking all major decisions in Congress, not Gandhi family': Vadra staunch reply to BJP's rhetoric

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Robert Vadra speaking exclusively to India TV

Karnataka Elections 2023: As Congress is getting "satisfactory" results in the Karnataka Assembly elections, with the initial trail suggesting a "landslide victory" for the grand old party, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra countered the claims that the major decisions are still in the hands of Gandhi family and not the current party president.

Speaking exclusively to India TV on Saturday, Vadra, a businessman, who has been several land deal corruption allegations, refuted the claims that the major decisions have been taken by the Gandhi family-- especially Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi-- and said that the party has been running as per the portfolios assigned to that person.

Kharge takes major decisions

According to Vadra, all major decision is taken by current party President Mallikarjun Kharge. When India TV asked why the rift between Punjab former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navajot Singh Sidhu and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his junior Sachin Pilot, were taken by either Rahul or Priyanka, he said, "It is the respect of the party workers that they believe Rahul and Priyanka would solve."

Meanwhile, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe over Sonia Gandhi deployed in elections campaigns after a long period of time, Vadra took a dig at the PM and said it was the frustration of the top BJP leader.

"Sonia Gandhi is still a Congressman. She had travelled to Karnataka only once. But, Narendra Modi, despite being a prime minister visited several times. This shows that the saffron party was in distress," he told India TV.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vadra gave a major hint of fighting the upcoming polls but did not explain further. He also acknowledged his wife Priyanka may also fight the next elections.

Rahul hails current trend

Notably, the Congress has won 55 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka so far and is leading in 80, while the BJP has won 22 and is ahead in 43, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission website.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has bagged 10 seats so far and is leading in 10.

Rahul, while speaking to the media, hailed the party's performance in Karnataka and said, "Nafrat ka bazaar" has closed down and "mohabbat ki dukaanein" have opened in the state.

"I thank and congratulate the people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders," Gandhi said at a press conference here.

"I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language.

We fought the polls with love. In Karnataka, 'nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate)' has closed down', 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' (shops of love) have opened," he said.

