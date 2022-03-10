Raebareli Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Congress' turncoat Aditi Singh help BJP win in Sonia Gandhi's turf

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raebareli Election Result 2022 LIVE

Raebareli Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway. The main contest in Raebareli is between BJP and Congress. Congress' turncoat Aditi Singh is BJP's face here, while the grand-old party has fielded Manish Chauhan, an eminent doctor with political lineage in the city.

Congress fielded candidates who do not belong to the party's cadres. The only party that Rae Bareli (Sadar) has never supported is the Samajwadi Party.

SP has fielded RP Yadav, a grassroot party worker, against Aditi Singh, hoping to break the Singh family stranglehold on the constituency.

Raebareli is considered Congress' stronghold as party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi's is an MP from here. The Congress too has launched an all-out campaign against Aditi Singh, calling her a betrayer.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in the Lok Sabha while party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was the MP from Amethi from 2004 to 2019, lost to union minister Smriti Irani in 2019.

Whether it was represented by the Congress, the Peace Party, an independent or someone aligned with the BJP, the Rae Bareli (Sadar) seat -- for almost three decades now -- has remained within one family: that of late Akhilesh Singh.

His electoral juggernaut started in 1993, when he won on the Congress ticket. He repeated the performance in 1996 and 2002 also but then his relations with the Congress soured.

The party expelled him, and he fought the 2007 election as an independent, defeating a Congress candidate by 76,603 votes.

By the next elections he had joined the Peace Party and won the 2012 polls with 75,588 votes.

According to his 2012 election affidavit, Akhilesh Singh had been accused in eight criminal cases including one case each of murder and extortion, and five of intimidation.

After Singh retired from active politics, his daughter Aditi Singh was elected as the Congress MLA in 2017. Singh died of cancer in August 2019 and his daughter switched to the BJP in November 2021.

This signalled the final severing of ties between the Singh family and the Congress, which had for long been the dominant force in Rae Bareli since the days of Indira Gandhi.

So, will Aditi Singh be able to replicate her father's dominance in the region. Let's wait for final results.