Ahead of Cong's decision on CM face in Punjab, Sidhu visits Vaishno Devi, prays for 'dushtaan da vinaash'

  • There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor, Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address didn't touch central challenges: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
  • Presidential address was a long list of things Govt claims to have done: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, party leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the announcement regarding Congress's CM face in Punjab will be made soon after consultation with party workers.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Jammu Updated on: February 02, 2022 20:25 IST
As assembly elections in Punjab are inching close, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. His visit to the holy place comes ahead of Punjab Congress's announcement of its chief minesterial face. The party has started seeking public opinion on the chief ministerial candidate. Congress has been collecting public responses through IVR (Interactive Voice Response) calls for a few days now. 

Sidhu took to twitter and wrote, "On my way to Mata Vaishno Devi… The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of Dharma… At her lotus feet for blessings… Dushtaan da vinaash kr, Punjab da Kalyaan kar… Sach Dharam di sathapana kr".

Meanwhile, party leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the announcement regarding Congress's CM face in Punjab will be made soon after consultation with party workers. 

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that both Channi and Sidhu assured him that whoever be the chief ministerial face for Punjab, the other person will support him. "See, two people cannot lead. Only one will lead. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever becomes the chief ministerial face, the other person will support him. I was listening to them. I was happy. We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab chief ministerial candidate," Rahul Gandhi had said.

There have been speculations of apparent tension between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

