Punjab Election 2022: Will support Sidhu if Congress names him CM candidate, says CM Channi | EXCLUSIVE

Punjab Election News: Amid intense campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress seems to be looking for a balm for its headache of deciding on a CM face for Punjab polls. While state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has made it apparent on several occasions that he wants the party to declare him as the official CM candidate, incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi is keeping cards close to his heart.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Channi declared that he will support Sidhu if the party names his as the chief ministerial candidates. According to sources, the Congress is likely to decide by today evening as to who will lead the party in Punjab polls.

"I stated it clearly on numerous occasions...even during press conference with Rahul Gandhi that I don't have aspirations for any post. I want to serve the people of Punjab. We have to take Punjab forward. We have to protect Punjab from people like Delhi's chief minister," Channi said.

"Whosoever party names as CM candidate, I will support him. If Sidhu is named CM candidate...I will support," he added.

Sidhu who is contesting from Amritsar East has been weighing in on his CM ambitions ever since Captain Amarinder Singh was forced to step down from the top job. Channi is in the fray from Bhadaur (his home turf) and Chamkaur Sahib.

"I wanted to contest from Chamkaur, it is party's ideology...last time too the CM candidate contested from two seats. People from Malwa region demanded me to contest from their area. The seat I am contesting from...Congress has won just once in the last 50 years. Despite consecutive CMs representing the region, it lacks development. Even Bhagwant Mann, who is an MP from there, has done little," Channi said.

Channi went on to add that the Congress stands at number one spot in the multi-cornered fight in Punjab. "The votebank of the Congress is intact, but opposition's votebank is now divided. Congress will win easily and with a big margin. Congress will form government with two-thirds majority," he added.

Kejriwal a 'behrupiya'

Commenting on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Keriwal's remark against him regarding sand mafia, Channi said, "He has a habit of making false allegations against people. Every time there is an election, he makes big allegations only to say sorry later. Such people are not worth being made even an MLA leave aside CM post.

"Ye to behrupiye hain...ek roop election se pahle...baad mein dusra roop ho jata ha," Channi said slamming Kejriwal.

Polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20 and the result will be announced on March 10.

