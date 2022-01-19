Follow us on Image Source : PTI Watch | Punjab Dy CM rubbishes reports of PM's security breach in Ferozepur, calls it 'Mughal talk'

Calling it 'Mughal talk' he asked if they (BJP) want to defame Punjab.

Several Punjab Congress leaders have maintained that there was no threat to PM Modi's life.

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday rubbished reports claiming a security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur earlier this month. Speaking to reporters, he called the claims 'Mughal talk'. He questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party and asked what they did to free India from British rule.

"Do they (BJP) want to defame Punjab? I don't know if farmers were even there (during PM Modi's security breach); there were BJP flags...This is 'Mughal talk'...Punjabis sacrificed themselves during British rule...what's BJP's contribution?", he said.

Several Punjab Congress leaders have maintained that there was no threat to PM Modi's life, and have denied allegations of a security breach during his visit to Punjab on January 5.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi had said that the PM was "completely safe" when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.