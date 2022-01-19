Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
He questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party and asked what they did to free India from British rule.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Chandigarh Updated on: January 19, 2022 19:34 IST
sukhjinder singh randhawa pm security breach
Watch | Punjab Dy CM rubbishes reports of PM's security breach in Ferozepur, calls it 'Mughal talk'

Highlights

  • Over claims of security breach during PM's visit, Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa denied it.
  • Calling it 'Mughal talk' he asked if they (BJP) want to defame Punjab.
  • Several Punjab Congress leaders have maintained that there was no threat to PM Modi's life.

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday rubbished reports claiming a security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur earlier this month. Speaking to reporters, he called the claims 'Mughal talk'. He questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party and asked what they did to free India from British rule.

"Do they (BJP) want to defame Punjab? I don't know if farmers were even there (during PM Modi's security breach); there were BJP flags...This is 'Mughal talk'...Punjabis sacrificed themselves during British rule...what's BJP's contribution?", he said.

Several Punjab Congress leaders have maintained that there was no threat to PM Modi's life, and have denied allegations of a security breach during his visit to Punjab on January 5.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi had said that the PM was "completely safe" when his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on his way to National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

Also Read: During Covid meet with PM, Punjab CM Channi says 'sorry' for security lapse using Urdu couplet

