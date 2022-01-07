Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi over 'lapse of national security'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at PM Modi

Highlights Gandhi tweeted after a controversy on reports of bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake

His tweet came two days after a "major security lapse" during PM Modi's visit to Punjab

The incident has triggered into a major political row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'lapse of national security'. He alleged, "what has been happening at our borders is a major lapse of national security." "Will the PM ever talk about it?," he added.

Gandhi tweeted after controversy erupted on reports about a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake. However, India on Thursday said the bridge being built by China across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in an area that has been under illegal occupation of that country for around 60 years and it has never accepted such action.

His tweet came two days after a "major security lapse" during PM Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

On Thursday, BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma attacked Rahul Gandhi for not "speaking up" over PM's security being compromised in a Congress-ruled state. The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue. The Centre also set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi expected to return to India in second week of January from 'personal visit' abroad

Also Read | PM Modi security breach: Punjab chief secretary submits report to Home Ministry