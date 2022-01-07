PM Modi security breach: Punjab government submits report to Home Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab government submits report to Home Ministry

Punjab government on Friday submitted a two-page report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the PM security breach issue.

In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur on Wednesday for 15-20 minutes after some protesting farmers blocked the road forcing the PM to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

Union Home Ministry had sought a report from the Punjab government on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach within two days.

