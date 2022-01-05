Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi expected to return to India in second week of January from 'personal visit' abroad

Highlights Rahul Gandhi is on a "personal visit" abroad ahead of assembly elections to five states

Gandhi flew abroad in the last week of December to ring in New Year abroad

Congress leader is in touch with the important party functionaries

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a "personal visit" abroad ahead of assembly elections to five states, is likely to return to the country in the second week of January.

Congress sources said Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to the country in the second week of January after ringing in New Year abroad. They said the party leader is in touch with the important party functionaries. Rahul Gandhi flew abroad in the last week of December. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had earlier said that Rahul Gandhi is on "a brief personal visit".

Rahul Gandhi had also travelled abroad ahead of the winter session of Parliament and is learnt to have returned a day before the commencement of the session.

The Wayanad MP has gone abroad when electoral preparations in five poll-bound states are in full swing and Congress has a crucial test not only in terms of its ability to contain the BJP but also for the space as the main challenger to the ruling party at the Centre.

Among the poll-bound states, Congress is seen to have better prospects in Punjab and Uttarakhand but the situation has been complicated over a series of decisions over the past few weeks. Congress is witnessing infighting in both the states and Rahul Gandhi, who takes crucial decisions without a formal senior party position, is being seen as "missing from action". Political parties are holding meetings to decide their candidates for the polls and the Election Commission is also gearing up to declare the dates for elections.

Also Read | With no Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka around, Congress cancels all election rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence over reports of China constructing bridge on Pangong Tso

Latest India News