Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
  PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today

PM Modi in Himachal: Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Shimla Published on: November 05, 2022 13:02 IST
PM Modi in Himachal, Himachal Pradesh election 2022, Sundar Nagar, Solan, PM Modi rallies, pm modi a
PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Himachal Pradesh today
  • Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12
  • The results of Himachal polls will be declared on December 8

PM Modi in Himachal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan today in his campaign for the BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for November 12. 

"I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Elections to Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held on November 12.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi early this year in February ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

