PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today

PM Modi in Himachal : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan today in his campaign for the BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for November 12.

"I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. @BJP4Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas dera in Punjab and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi early this year in February ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.