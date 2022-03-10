Phulpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Once a Nehru-Gandhi bastion, can Priyanka's campaign change fortunes?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Phulpur Election Result 2022 LIVE

Phulpur election result 2022 Live updates: The counting of votes in Phulpur is currently underway. Phulpur was once known as the Nehru-Gandhi bastion.

Phulpur was once known as the Nehru-Gandhi bastion. Congress candidates had won the Phulpur assembly seat in 1980, 1996 and 2002 polls. Besides, Congress stalwarts, including former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Vijay Laxmi Pandit, had represented the prestigious Phulpur parliamentary constituency between 1952 to 1967.

In this assembly elections 2022, BJP has fielded Praveen Patel from this seat. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party has given ticket to Mohammad Mujtaba Siddiqui while Ram Taulan Yadav is contesting on BSP ticket.

Polling on the Phulpur assembly constituency was held on February 27, 2022.