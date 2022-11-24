Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gujarat Election 2022: Will Congress retain Mansa assembly seat?

Gujarat Election 2022 : Mansa is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by Congress party.

This time, JS Patel from BJP, Thakor Babusinh Mohansinh from the Congress party, and Bhaskar Patel from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

Jayanti Patel aka JS Patel, the BJP candidate from Mansa constituency, is the most richest contestant in the 2022 poll. He declared assets amounting to Rs 661. 29 crore in the election affidavit filed with his nomination form. An analysis of the 2012 and 2017 election affidavits reveals that Patel is the richest candidate in the state by far.

His father Soma Patel was a farmer in his native village of Ajol in Mansa taluka. At present, the family lives at Nabhoi in Gandhinagar district. Patel said that he has been associated with the BJP since its Jana Sangh days.

2017 results:

In Mansa, Congress’s Sureshbhai C Patel defeated BJP’s Amitbhai Chaudhary by just 524 seats. In the last state polls, Congress’s TB Mohansinghji defeated BJP’s DD Patel by just over 8,000 votes.

Elections will be held on 89 seats in the first phase on December 1 and on 93 seats in the second second on December 5. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 (Thursday) to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.