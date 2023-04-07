Mallikarjun Kharge dials Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, bats for 'united opposition' in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge dials Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for 'Opposition unity', receives positive feedback

Lok Sabha Election 2023: To make the wish come true, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday dialed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The grand old party is in action mode to wrest power from the saffron party in Lok Sabha Election 2024. Congress is aiming at or wishing for uniting the opposition to challenge and give a tough fight to BJP.

Both leaders received positive feedback

Sources said that the two leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in Bihar. A source further said that the two leaders received positive feedback from each other. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions, has said that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.

Nitish Kumar, after the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, had visited New Delhi and met senior leaders of various political parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal.

Salman Khurshid's reply to Kumar

During the CPI(ML) convention in Patna last month, Nitish Kumar told Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid to convey his message to the Congress top leadership for the opposition unity. In reply to Kumar, Salman Khurshid on that occasion had said that "they are standing on the one side and waiting for who is saying I Love You first".

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin organised a convention which was attended by Rajashthan CM Ashok Gahlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among others. And, all advocated for opposition unity.

Kharge also dialed these political giants

Sources said that Kharge also has interacted with Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

ALSO READ | Centre's intention was to get Budget Session washed out: Mallikarjun Kharge