Centre's intention was to get Budget Session washed out: Mallikarjun Kharge

Budget Session: The Lok Sabha functioned for over 45 hours against a scheduled duration of 133.6 hours while the Rajya Sabha worked for over 31 hours out of 130 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 14:51 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that the Centre's intention was to get Budget Session washed out. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine-die over frequent disruptions. He even said that the Narendra Modi government speaks a lot about democracy but it doesn't reflect that in their actions.

The Lok Sabha functioned for over 45 hours against a scheduled duration of 133.6 hours while the Rajya Sabha worked for over 31 hours out of 130 hours. 

 

"Government's intention was to get Budget Session washed out, I condemn this attitude. The Modi govt speaks a lot about democracy but what they say they don’t reflect that in their actions: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress National President," Mallikarjun Kharge said, adding, "They didn’t do any other work other than putting a new engine in old trains and then flagging it off along with a long speech. For launching a train, what is the need of you (PM Modi), you have local MPs for it."

In this Budget Session, the Lok Sabha functioned for around 34.28 per cent of its scheduled duration and 24 per cent for the Rajya Sabha. Both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments of the Question Hour throughout the Session. The Lok Sabha could take questions for 4.32 hours while the figure for Rajya Sabha was worse at 1.85 hours for the entire Budget Session. 

