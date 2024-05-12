Why was Ravindra Jadeja given out against Rajasthan Royals despite the ball not hitting the stumps?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sanju Samson threw the ball with full force to attempt a run out but Ravindra Jadeja got in the way

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have won a crucial encounter against the Rajasthan Royals rather comfortably at Chepauk on Sunday, May 12, however, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal left a bad taste in the mouth. Jadeja wasn't run out but copped a blow on his back following a bullet throw from the Royals skipper Sanju Samson and since he changed his direction, the Men in Pink appealed and got the dismissal in their favour.

The incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the 16th over bowled by Avesh Khan where Jadeja tapped it to the third man, ran the first one quickly and was coming back for a second before skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad sent him back. However, Samson was quick with his hands and spotted Jadeja out of his crease at the non-striker's end and threw with all his might. Jadeja was hurt and RR skipper appealed.

The third umpire Anil Choudhary observed that Jadeja was watching the ball while turning back to his end and changed his direction while doing the same, from the corner of the pitch to the centre. He may not have done it intentionally but the margin of the change in direction was quite significant for the umpire to give the decision in the fielding side's favour.

As per Law 37.1.14 for obstructing the field, "For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not."

Jadeja was understandably livid with the decision and was in the on-field umpires' ears but as the law states clearly, he was given out rightfully and CSK lost half their side. However, since the target wasn't a high one, Sameer Rizvi and Gaikwad finished off the game and CSK got two important points while the Royals were subjected to their third successive defeat.

Jadeja became only the third batter to be given out obstructing the field in the IPL after Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and Amit Mishra in 2019.