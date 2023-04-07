After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

After meeting his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday paid a courtesy visit to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. On Thursday, former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who completed his jail term in a 1988 road rage case, met Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sidhu was released from the Patiala jail on April 1.

"9 Times MLA , Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth. “Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge.” Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu was appointed the Punjab Congress chief ahead of last year's assembly elections in Punjab and is said to be close to Priyanka Gandhi. It was at the behest of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi that Sidhu joined the Congress and the former MP considers Rahul as his mentor. In his first address to the media, Sidhu termed Rahul Gandhi as a revolution. "Whenever dictatorship came in the country, a revolution came and today, I say the revolution's name is Rahul Gandhi," Sidhu had said.

