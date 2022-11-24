Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gujarat Election 2022: Will Limbayat once again give opportunity to BJP’s Sangitaben Patil?

Gujarat Election 2022: Limbayat is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of the Surat district. The Limbayat Assembly Constituency falls under the Navsari Lok sabha constituency.

This time, Sangitaben Patil from BJP, Gopalbhai Devidas Patil from the Congress party, and Pankaj Tayde from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

In the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, there were 16 candidates in the fray from the Limbayat constituency. Limbayat was one of 99 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP's Sangitaben Rajendrabhai Patil won the election upstaging Congress’s Ravindra Suklal Patil by a margin of around 31,951 votes.

91.5% of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai got a total of 93,585 votes, while Congress’s Ravindra Suklal Patil got 61,634 votes. Nationalist Congress Party’s candidate Akram Vahidulla Ansari grabbed 5,132 votes to finish in third place. The top three parties secured 55.2%, 36.3% and 3.0% respectively.

BJP's Sangita Patil has been winning from here since 2012. The seat falls under Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil's Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. It has a sizable Muslim population and Sangita Patil demanded the imposition of Disturbed Areas Act in Limbayat to prevent ghettoization.

Interestingly, the highest number of independents candidates-34-are in Limbayat seat in Surat district from where 44 candidates are contesting elections.

This constituency will go to polls on December 1 (Thursday). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate CR Patil won from Navsari Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of around 6,89,668 votes by defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of Congress.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 (Thursday) to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.