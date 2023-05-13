Who is DK Shivakumar, 8-time election winner, contender for Karnataka CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Elections 2023: Maintaining his winning streak since 1989, Karnataka Congress chief and Vokkaliga strongman DK Shivakumar emerged victorious in the Assembly polls for the eighth consecutive time on Saturday, retaining his Kanakapura seat with a huge margin of 1,21,595 votes.

Shivakumar secured 1,42,156 votes against the 20,561 votes polled by his Janata Dal (Secular) rival B Nagaraju. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) R Ashoka was in third place with 19,602 votes.

Shivakumar's victory margin was much higher than in 2018, when he won the seat by 79,909 votes, defeating JD(S) candidate Narayana Gowda.

This is Shivakumar's fourth win in a row from Kanakapura since its inception in 2008 following a delimitation exercise. Before that he represented the erstwhile Sathanur seat four times.

Nicknamed the "Kanakapura Rock", Shivakumar is a seven-time MLA and has maintained his election-winning streak since 1989.

Ashoka, the revenue minister who is considered to be the Vokkaliga face of the BJP, was fielded from Kanakapura with the hope that he would win the seat and help strengthen the party in the constituency.

DK Shivkumar's Education

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is a post-graduate in political science and is also a social worker. He was seen during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and is considered close to Congress scion. With being elected as an MLA for the 8th consecutive time, he has become a strong contender for the post of CM in Karnataka.

8th win for Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar has won the election from his traditional seat Kanakapura assembly seat for the 8th time in a row. In Kanakapura, he defeated BJP's Revenue Minister R Ashok with a huge margin.

DK Shivkumar's income and corruption allegations

DK Shivakumar is the richest leader in the Karnataka Congress. He owns assets worth more than Rs 840 crore. Whenever the Congress party needs funds, Shivkumar stands at the forefront. He works as a troubleshooter for the Congress. However, he is also under the scanner of CBI, ED and Income Tax Department. He was also in jail for 104 days before the election and is out on bail.

