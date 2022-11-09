Himachal Pradesh Election: Can BJP better its records with change of candidate at Jawalamukhi assembly seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Jawalamukhi will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: The Jawalamukhi assembly constituency falls under the Kangra district and considered as one of the vital segments of the Kangra parliament seat. The seat is set to witness a tough contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This time, the BJP has changed its candidate from the seat. It has decided to field Ravinder Ravi from the seat in place of sitting MLA Ramesh Dhawala, who has been shifted to the Dehra assembly constituency.

The Congress party has once again decided to go with Sanjay Rattan, whereas the AAP placed its bets on Hoshiyar Singh. The BJP would look to better its records here as it has only managed to win five times out of total 11 elections held at the constituency.

Around 52% voter turnout in 2017 polls

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP's Dhawala had defeated its rival and Congress candidate Rattan by a margin of 6,464 votes. Dhawala had received a total of 27,914 votes with a vote share of 51.98%. Meanwhile, Rattan bagged 21,450 votes with a vote share of 39.94%. A total of 51.98% of votes were cast in the constituency in the previous election.

However, this time, AAP's candidate Hoshiyar Singh is also anticipated to give a tough fight to its rivals from the BJP and Congress.

102 polling stations for over 78,000 electorates

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 91,028 population, 94.11% is rural and 5.89% belongs to the urban population. Out of the total population, the Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 20.83 and 1.86 respectively.

As per the voter list of 2022, the Jawalamukhi assembly constituency has 102 polling stations and 78,138 registered electorates. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 74.31% in the 2017 assembly election and 69.78% in the 2019 General elections.

The polling in Jawalamukhi will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

