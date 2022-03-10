Jaunpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Congress come back to power?

The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly Election 2022. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between BJP's Girish Chandra Yadav and INC's Nadeem Javed.

Jaunpur constituency is considered to be a stronghold of the Indian National Congress. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mohd. Arshad Khan whereas Salim is representing the Bahujan Samajwad Party this time.

In the 2017 Assembly election, Girish Chandra Yadav of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress's Nadeem Javed with a margin of 36,163 votes. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shyam Singh Yadav won from Jaunpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 80936 votes by defeating Krishna Pratap Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Polling on the Jaunpur assembly constituency will be held on March 7, 2022.