India TV Opinion Poll: BJP might retain power, Congress close behind in Manipur

India TV's Ground Zero opinion poll on Manipur elections revealed that the ruling BJP party might just retain power in the North eastern state, while Congress followed close.

Data revealed by India TV's opinion polls showed that the saffron party might get around 39% vote share and Congress may bag 37%. In terms of seats, BJP may win somewhere between 26-30 seats, Congress 22-26 seats.

Naga People's Front (NPF) might get 11% vote share, and the National People's Party (NPP) might get 4%, data revealed further. Other parties may get 9% vote share. In terms of seats, NPF may bag 3-7 seats, NPP 1-3 seats, and others may bag 0-2 seats.

Manipur has a total of 60 assembly seats. Polling in Manipur will take place in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes is to take place on March 10.

