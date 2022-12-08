Himachal results 2022: Rebel BJP candidates hurt party in at least 12 seats; close fight underway in 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Himachal Election Result 2022: BJP is trailing in hill state Himachal Pradesh in almost 9 seats and Congress is leading above the halfway mark as couting continues. In 3-4 seats, independents are leading, among whom, some are BJP rebel candidates, and hurting the saffron party. FULL COVERAGE

Initial analysis of the result so far shows that BJP's rebels have caused heavy loss to the party in atleast 12 seats.

At this moment when results are under progress, there are atleast 9 seats that are witnesssing a tough contest.

The nine seats that are seeing a close contest are: Bilaspur, Dharampur, Indora, Jhanduta, Rampur, Shillai, Shri Renukaji and Sujanpur.

In Bilaspur, BJP is ahead of Congress by just 790 votes. In Bhattiyat, BJP leading against Congress by only 210 votes. In Dharampur, BJP's Rajat Thakur is ahead of Congress by just 800 votes.

In Indora, Congress is ahead of BJP by just 580, in Jhanduta, BJP is leading by 578 votes. Here BJP's rebel has received 4,252 votes.

In Rampur, Congress is ahead of BJP by just 64 votes. It is a neck and neck fight. Congress has got 17,629 and BJP recieved 17565.

In Shillai, Congress is ahead of BJP by only 349 votes, Congress has got 30,295 and BJP grabbed 29,946 votes.

In Shri Renukaji, Congress is ahead of BJP by only 417 votes. In Sujanpur too, Congress is leading against BJP by just 634 votes.

These 9 seats will decide the result of Himachal in 2022.

ALSO READ | Himachal election results 2022 LIVE Updates