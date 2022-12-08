Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Election Results 2022: Will BJP break Riwaaj? Results today
Live now

Himachal Election Results 2022: Will BJP break Riwaaj? Results today

Himachal Pradesh election 2022 results: Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh is taking place today. It's going to be an interesting contest to watch and see whether BJP is able to break tradition and comeback in power consecutively, something which never happened after 1985.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 8:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is taking place today on all 68 seats. To form the government, a party is required to win 35 seats to reach the halfway mark. It’s going to be an interesting contest to witness as BJP, the incumbent ruling party, is fighting to break the tradition in the state which shuffles the government every five years. The key contest is between the saffron party and Congress as the latter hopes to return in the hill state. FULL COVERAGE

Live updates :Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 08, 2022 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022 has begun. BJP is hoping to break tradition in state which never elects an incumbent government in power while Congress vows to regain power and AAP wishes to make inroads in the hill state.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP bets on development agenda, Congress on 4-decade old state tradition

    BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is expecting voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out the sitting government in the state.

     

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Will BJP repeat performance of UP in Himachal?

    The BJP has bucked the trend in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Assam, and Uttarakhand by repeating its state governments there, and is hoping to repeat its government in Himachal Pradesh, which is also the home state of BJP national president J P Nadda.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Both BJP, Congress are said to be in touch with independents

    Both BJP and Congress camps are learnt to have been in touch with independent candidates who might play a key role in the event of a close contest, predicted in several exit polls, with a slender edge to the BJP.

     

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    If we don't win Himachal, don't know from where we will win, says Congress leader

    The stakes are highest for the Congress which has been on a losing spree for over two years now, not registering a single state election victory on its own.

    The party holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. Congress insiders say that any hopes for the party's revival has to start from Himachal Pradesh.

    "If we don't win Himachal, I don't know from where we will win," said a Congress leader.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Himachal saw high women voter turnout

    A higher women turnout has of late favoured the BJP, as seen in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the party hoping that similar trends will hold in Himachal Pradesh. Women voter turnout in Himachal has surpassed men's since 1998.

    In addition, a historic voter registration in the hill state in the 18-19 year segment has given the BJP a reason to believe it may have an edge.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP's campaign in Himachal saw exclusive focus on women and youth

    The BJP's campaign in Himachal saw exclusive focus on women and youth, with the party rolling out a standalone manifesto for women for the first time in the state's history.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Congress confident of its victory

    The Congress has been confident of its victory, saying the voters will decide on the fundamental issues of price rise, joblessness, the old pension scheme, and other challenges of life and livelihood the state residents have been facing.

    With a muted campaign by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its former state in-charge Satyendar Jain lodged in Tihar jail, the Congress is upbeat that its vote share will only improve, while the BJP hopes to gain from a higher women vote percentage than men.

     

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP won 44 seats, Congress 21 in 2017 assembly elections

    In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election

    Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent exercised their franchise in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election.

     

  • Dec 08, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Himachal has not elected any incumbent govt consecutively to power since 1985

    Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break. The BJP slogan this time was "Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega", meaning the convention will change, not the government.

  • Dec 08, 2022 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Exit polls predict win for BJP

    All but two exit polls predicting an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pollsters are keenly watching which way the voters have decided in the closely fought contest.

  • Dec 08, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Counting of votes on 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh today

    Himachal Pradesh is set to reveal today if its voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected the ruling party BJP -- some thing that has not happened after 1985. Going by Himachal Pradesh’s "riwaaj", or tradition, it should be the Congress' turn to form the next government.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News

X