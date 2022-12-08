Himachal Election Results 2022: Will BJP break Riwaaj? Results today

The stakes are highest for the Congress which has been on a losing spree for over two years now, not registering a single state election victory on its own.

The party holds power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which will go to polls in 2023. Congress insiders say that any hopes for the party's revival has to start from Himachal Pradesh.

"If we don't win Himachal, I don't know from where we will win," said a Congress leader.