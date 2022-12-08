Himachal Election Results 2022: Will BJP break Riwaaj? Results today

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is taking place today on all 68 seats. To form the government, a party is required to win 35 seats to reach the halfway mark. It’s going to be an interesting contest to witness as BJP, the incumbent ruling party, is fighting to break the tradition in the state which shuffles the government every five years. The key contest is between the saffron party and Congress as the latter hopes to return in the hill state. FULL COVERAGE