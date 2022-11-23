Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gujarat Elections 2022: Riots, curfew, corruption are in Congress' genes, says Yogi Adityanath.

Gujarat Elections 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (November 23) said that riots, curfew, hooliganism and corruption are in the Congress party's "genes". Speaking at a campaign rally at Rapar in Gujarat's Kutch district for the BJP's candidates for the Assembly elections, he also said that Congress could have never got a Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya.

"Riots, curfew, hooliganism and corruption are the identity of the Congress. Wherever Congress goes, it carries these things as part of its inheritance. These are parts of its genes," Adityanath said.

"Construction of the Ram temple is going on on war footing in Ayodhya. Could Congress get Ram Mandir constructed in Ayodhya? Never trust the Congress. Congress could never have constructed Ram Mandir. Sardar Patel worked to revive the Somnath temple but Congress had opposed it," he said.

Gujarat has always provided leadership to the country during crises, Adityanath said.

"Son of the soil Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Gujarat, provided leadership to the country to gain freedom from the British. When the British wanted to divide India into pieces, Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel contributed to unite India. Congress may not have given respect to Sardar Patel, but under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, the BJP government has given Patel respect by erecting the tallest statue in the world at Kevadia," the BJP leader said.

When the Congress' corruption and dynastic politics was hurting the country's politics, Gujarat provided Modi as prime minister, Adityanath further said.

"Today, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is achieving new heights of development. India is celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," he said, adding that India has also become the fifth biggest economy leaving behind Britain which once ruled over the country.

India will host the next year's G20 summit under Modi's leadership, which symbolises the increasing respect it commands on the global stage, the UP CM said. Under Modi, the country's borders have become secure and terrorism and naxalism have ended, he said.

"Gujarat witnessed riots, hooliganism of all kind in the past, and after Modi became chief minister, hooliganism, riots and curfew ended and Gujarat is presenting a new model of development," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

