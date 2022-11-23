Gujarat elections: Political parties banned from campaigning in THIS model village since 1983

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Political parties banned from campaigning in THIS village since 1983

Highlights Rajsamadhiyala village has placed notice boards, outlining several rules and regulations

People are fined Rs 51 for not casting vote during elections

The village is seen as the model village and consists of almost every modern amenity

Gujarat Assembly elections: In a country where elections are held almost every year and the political parties go all out to woo voters, a village in Gujarat has rather "unusually interesting" rules in place. The village has placed several notice boards, outlining rules and regulations that need to be followed by residents.

Rajsamadhiyala village, located in Rajkot district, has but a ban on political campaigning as locals here think that allowing candidates to the campaign would adversely affect the region. According to the village Sarpanch, this rule of not allowing political parties to campaign is in existence since 1983.

However, people here do understand the value of election in a democracy, hence voting has been made compulsory for everyone who is eligible. A number of rules and regulations established by the Village Development Committee (VDC) are binding on residents of Rajsamadhiyala, and breaching any of them carries a monetary penalty- one of which is not casting vote during elections.

The village Sarpanch said a fine of Rs 51 is imposed on those who deliberately abstain from voting. According to reports, the village boasts almost every modern amenity, making life easier for the residents. The facilities in the village include WiFi internet access, CCTV cameras, a RO plant for clean water, a top district-level Cricket ground, etc.

As the majority of disputes are settled through Lok Adalats here, the village also forbids a variety of activities, starting from littering, spitting, damaging government property, and even restricts young people from sitting idle and loitering in the area.

This plastic-free village is also seen as the model village for the country. The village has also received several awards including a felicitation by the President of India.

It should be noted here that elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Modi to lead BJP's campaign as party eyeing record 7th term in poll-bound state