Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Modi to lead BJP's campaign as party eyeing record 7th term in poll-bound state

Gujarat Assembly elections: PM Modi to lead BJP's campaign in the poll-bound state

Gujarat Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the election campaign in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for the next month in the state. The BJP is once again banking on its "most popular face" to lead the charge as it seeks to regain power in the Prime Minister's home state.

Ahead of the polls, PM Modi is scheduled to hold around 25 rallies in the state. He will start his three-day campaign from Valsad on Saturday evening, November 19.

BJP banks on PM Modi

On the second day of his campaigning, PM Modi would visit Somnath Temple before addressing four rallies in the Saurashtra region. The locations for the four rallies include Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli, and Botad.

According to reports, the BJP is looking to take political mileage in these regions through the PM's rallies as the party failed to win even a single seat here in the last assembly elections. Despite winning the 2017 assembly elections, the party could not breach this Congress bastion.

On Day 3, November 21, a total of three rallies will be held by PM Modi in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari. Ahmed Patel, a former leader of the Congress, represented the Bharuch assembly constituency, but BJP state president CR Paatil, who is from Navsari, has been winning his Lok Sabha seat with one of the highest margins in the nation.

Star campaigners of BJP in Gujarat

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who hails from Gujarat, and BJP national president JP Nadda are also likely to address more then 15 rallies in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, the BJP-ruled states' chief ministers are among the 40 leaders on the party's star campaigner list. They are also anticipated to organise at least 2-3 rallies over the course of their campaign, which is likely to last at least 2-3 days.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are in huge demand to campaign in the state. In addition to its 40-star campaigners, the BJP has also sent MPs and MLAs to every assembly district in the state.

BJP aims to regain power with a whopping victory

The BJP could win only 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats in the 2017 elections in Gujarat. The party has been in power for the past 27 years with Narendra Modi serving as the state's chief minister for the longest period of time.

This time, the party, led by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CR Paatil, is hoping to make a histoty by bagging more than 140 seats. It should be noted here that elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With inputs from ANI)

