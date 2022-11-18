Gujarat elections: BJP's Hardik Patel confident of win from Congress stronghold Viramgam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Patel joined BJP in June

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP leader Hardik Patel, who joined the ruling party after being snubbed by Congress on Friday exuberated confidence in winning Viramgam, a constituency that is believed to be a Congress stronghold, and added that the grand old party which has insulted Gujaratis all the time and questioned the state's pride will never be accepted by the people of the state. The western state will go to polls on December 1 and 5 and results will be out on December 8.

A number of former Congress MLAs in Gujarat, who joined the BJP after resigning as legislators in the last five years, have been given an opportunity by the ruling party to fight the upcoming state Assembly polls. Apart from former Congress working president and prominent Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who quit the opposition party in May this year, several former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP, have been given tickets from the seats from where they had won byelections.

"We will ensure our victory. (BJP) government is going to be formed with a majority, with more than 150 seats. We are here to give our contribution to this. The manner in which we have worked for people here in the last 5 months through social work, they feel that I am young and will work for them. I will work to turn the 10-year-long drought of development into greenery and implement PM Modi's policies," Patel said.

On AAP and Congress

'Be it AAP or Congress, they've been against Guj's culture & pride. 7 cr people of Gujarat are never going to like them... They say they'll provide free electricity, every Gujarati provides free electricity to Guj govt. Every house has solar panel. People of Gujarat don't want to listen to Congress. I was once in Congress, I know it. The Congress that insulted Gujaratis all the time and questioned the state's pride will never be accepted by the people of Gujarat'

Road to success

'I've always achieved success by taking the difficult route. Congress may have been in this seat for 10 yrs, but this is my 'janmbhoomi', 'karmbhoomi' & 'matrabhoomi'. The people would want to accept me. I'll work to shoulder the responsibility given to me by BJP. My effort will be to win from Viramgam by taking everyone together. I'm confident that people of Viramgam will make the BJP candidate win.'