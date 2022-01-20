Goa election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates

The BJP on Thursday released its list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes are featured in the list. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time. FULL COVERAGE
So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections. Here is the list of five candidates:
(Constituency - Candidate)
- Panaji - Elvis Gomes
- Siroda - Tukaram Borkar
- Vasco-Da-Gama - Jose Luis Carlos Almeida
- Benaulim - Anthony Dias
- Curchorem - Amit Patkar
