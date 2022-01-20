Goa election 2022: Full list of Congress candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former bureaucrat and AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes will contest from Panaji while former BJP legislator Carlose Almeida will contest from Vasco.

The BJP on Thursday released its list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes are featured in the list. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time. FULL COVERAGE

So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections. Here is the Congress' list of five candidates:

(Constituency - Candidate)

Panaji - Elvis Gomes

Siroda - Tukaram Borkar

Vasco-Da-Gama - Jose Luis Carlos Almeida

Benaulim - Anthony Dias

Curchorem - Amit Patkar

