Dhuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Bhagwant Mann prove his mettle?

Dhuri election result 2022 Live updates: Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is contesting Punjab Assembly Election 2022 from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district. Mann's direct contest is with sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Randeep Singh while Shironami Akali Dal has given ticket to Prakash Chandra Garg. Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy had defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon a margin of 2811 votes. COMPLETE PUNJAB ELECTION COVERAGE

Voting on Dhuri seat was held of February 20, 2022.