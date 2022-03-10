Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Dhuri Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Bhagwant Mann prove his mettle?

Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is contesting Punjab Assembly Election 2022 from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:30 IST
Dhuri result, Dhuri election result live, Bhagwant Mann
Image Source : INDIA TV

Dhuri Election Result 2022

Dhuri election result 2022 Live updates: Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is contesting Punjab Assembly Election 2022 from Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district. Mann's direct contest is with sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Randeep Singh while Shironami Akali Dal has given ticket to Prakash Chandra Garg. Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy had defeated Aam Aadmi Party's  Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon a margin of 2811 votes. COMPLETE PUNJAB ELECTION COVERAGE

Voting on Dhuri seat was held of February 20, 2022.

 

