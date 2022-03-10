Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Owaisi's AIMIM spring a surprise?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE

Deoband election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Deoband Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The BJP has nominated its sitting MLA Brijesh Singh from here.

The SP has fielded Kartikey Rana while the Congress has given ticket to Rahat Khalil. The AIMIM is also in the race in Deoband. It has fielded Maulana Umair Madani, expecting consolidation of Muslim voters.

Deoband is a town in the Saharanpur district. It is a part of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Brijesh won from here, defeating Majid Ali of BSP.

Polling in Deoband took place in the second phase on February 14, 2022.