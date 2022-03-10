Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP leads in Muzaffarnagar
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP leads in Amroha
  • Uttar Pradesh: BJP ahead in Hastinapur seat
  • Punjab: Congress ahead in Dera Baba Nanak seat
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Owaisi's AIMIM spring a surprise?

Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Owaisi's AIMIM spring a surprise?

Deoband is a town in the Saharanpur district. It is a part of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Brijesh won from here, defeating Majid Ali of BSP.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: March 10, 2022 8:12 IST
Deoband result, Deoband election result live
Image Source : INDIA TV

Deoband Election Result 2022 LIVE

Deoband election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Deoband Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The BJP has nominated its sitting MLA Brijesh Singh from here. 

The SP has fielded Kartikey Rana while the Congress has given ticket to Rahat Khalil. The AIMIM is also in the race in Deoband. It has fielded Maulana Umair Madani, expecting consolidation of Muslim voters.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Deoband is a town in the Saharanpur district. It is a part of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, Brijesh won from here, defeating Majid Ali of BSP.

Polling in Deoband took place in the second phase on February 14, 2022.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News

X